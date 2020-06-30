Tanzania: Public Awareness On Coronavirus Pandemic Pays Off

A World Vision Tanzania (WVT) campaign in collaboration with the government of Tanzania to raise public awareness on the Covid-19 pandemic has paid off as many people in Bahi District are now aware of how to protect themselves against it.

The project by WVT was recently implemented in four regions of Dodoma, Dar es Salaam, Kagera and Arusha.

Speaking during an interview with 'Daily News' recently, WVT Health and Nutrition specialist in the Central Zone Salome Mtango said the project was implemented in 32 villages of Bahi District.

"We made an assessment after realising that providing education through a public announcement (PA) system was a little bit tricky as many people in villages ought to be in their farms during working hours," she noted.

Therefore, Ms Mtango said WVT in collaboration with officials from the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children opted for conducting a household-after-household campaign to help families in those villages understand and take preventive measures and follow medical advice if any person showed coronavirus symptoms.

"As development partners we have a role to play when the country faces pandemics or disasters and the government requested us to help fight against the deadly disease," she noted.

WVT is a Christian, relief, development and advocacy non-governmental organisation (NGO) which started in 1981. The NGO works with all people regardless of tribe, religion and ethnicity to help improve and sustain the wellbeing of families and communities.

In Bahi District a survey conducted by 'Daily News' in Mundemu Ward which has 18 villages, established that officials from the ministry, local government leaders and a team of specialists from WVT visiting house after house to provide public education on the Covid-19 pandemic had played a significant role in public awareness.

According to Msisi Village Executive Officer (VEO) Flaviana Mlamula, the campaign had helped villagers to remain safe, insisting that there was not even a single case that had been reported.

The District Community Development Officer, Denis Komba said before starting the campaign, a team of experts was formed to assess the situation in 42 wards and 59 villages in Bahi District.