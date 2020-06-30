Somalia Elected As VP of the UNGA's 75th Session

Somalia was on Monday elected Vice-president of the 75th United Nations General Assembly for the period between 2020 and 2021.

The post is like a deputy speaker of an ordinary parliament and will assist the President of UNGA in conducting sessions. Somalia served three times before.

"Congratulations to the Somali government and people! Also, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the brotherly people and country of Turkey @volkan_bozkir and you have our full support UNGA75, we are looking forward to working with you," said Amb Abukar Baalle.

Congratulations pour in for the announcement of the top post for Somalia in the UN.