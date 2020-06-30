Somalia: Puntland Parliament Rejects Benadir Representation in Next Senate

29 June 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Puntland Parliament has called on the government to reject an invitation to attend a Mogadishu meeting between the Somalia Federal Government and the Federal Member States next month.

During their Monday's session, the regional lawmakers rejected NIEC's report to delay elections as a ploy to extend the term of the federal government.

Speaker Abdirashid Yusuf Jibril also opposed the inclusion of 13 new senators to represent Benadir as a bid that he believes will benefit one clan in the capital.

The assembly said if Somalia goes with the electoral Commission's advice, there is uncertainty on when the polls will be held and warned illegal term extension.

