Sudan: We Work for Correcting the Path of Transitional Period - Dr. Hamdouk

29 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk said the government of the Transitional Period will work for meeting the demands of the families of the martyrs, the political forces, the Resistance Committees and the social forces In amending the transitional period, optimally during the next two weeks, to reach the highest levels of consensus.

Dr. Hamadouk, addressing the nation, to mark the first anniversary June.30, outlined that he met, during the past days, considerable numbers of the political forces, Resistance Committees and social forces and received and read, with open mind, the memorandums of the families of the martyrs and the Resistance Committees on the amendment of the path of the Transitional Period.

Dr. Hamadouk affirmed that "the word of the masses is irrevocable "pointing out that the masses that rushed to the streets in June.30-2019 and raised high the slogan (Freedom, Peace and Justice),, should be respected by all.

