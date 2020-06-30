Sudan: Head of Sovereign Council Chairs Meeting of Supreme Peace Council

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, chaired at the Presidential Palace today, the meeting of the Supreme Peace Council, with the participation of all its members, which comes in completion to the Council's meeting yesterday.

The Chairman of the Peace Commission, Dr. Suleiman Adam Al-Dabailo said, in a press statement, that the Council has fully agreed on five of the points made by the mediation and the Revolutionary Front delegation during their visit to Khartoum, and has assigned a joint committee from the negotiators and the Forces of Freedom and Change to reach an agreement with the Revolutionary Front on the sixth point.

The head of the peace commission considered the reached agreement a big push for the peace agreement, and it will make the signing of the Revolutionary Front very close.

Meanwhile, Dr. Suleiman Adam Al-Dabailo, the head of the Peace Commission has expressed hope that the march of the 30th of June, tomorrow, will reach its goals in peace, calling on the youth to "march peacefully."