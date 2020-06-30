Sudan: Khartoum State Police Complete Preparations to Secure 30 June's Procession

29 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Director of Khartoum State Police, Lieutenant-General Izz Eddin Sheikh Ali, has inspected readiness of the state's police forces to secure the commemorative ceremony of 30 June the state's various localities.

The Izz Eddin during his address to the police forces participating in the procession securing, the localities and operations police, the central reserve police, the detective police, the security police and the supporting force from the general and specialized departments, emphasized readiness of the Khartoum State Police to secure the event and the preservation of lives and properties, protect the security and safety of citizens, and achieve the motto of " The police in Service of the people.

He pointed to the police experiences in securing official and popular events, noting that the police will deal in accordance with the law and regulations, asserting that security is a shared responsibility to make the celebrations safe.

