Sudan: June.30 Processions, Correcting the Path of Transitional Period

29 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — A number of processions to commemorate the first anniversary of the GLORIOUS December Revolution will kick off tomorrow, Tuesday, to affirm the civilian-led rule, the authority of the people over their wealth and correcting the path of the transitional period.

The Khartoum localities have completed readiness for launching the peaceful processions while, the security and police forces mapped out tightened security plan to secure the celebrations of the revolution.

In Khartoum North, all the Resistance Committees and the FFC Coordination Offices expressed readiness for the demonstrations.

The processions are organized to confirm the goals of the December revolutions including the realization of peace, retribution for the martyrs of the revolution, the accountability for those who involved in the crimes committed during the defunct regime, completion of the structures of the Transitional Authority, especially, the appointment of the civil governors and he improvement of living condition.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

