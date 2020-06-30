Sudan to Chair Intersessional Meeting of Ottawa Treaty Member States

Geneva — Sudan is to chair the intersessional meetings of the Ottawa Treaty for the banning production, stockpiling, and transfer of anti-personnel mines for the year 2020, which will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, in Geneva

The sessions will be led by Ambassador Osman Abu Fatmah Adam, the Deputy Permanent Representative of Sudan in Geneva, and the Chargé d'Affaires in the framework of Sudan's presidency of the 18th meeting of the Ottawa treaty members.

Abu Fatmah told (SUNA) that the meeting will take place from June 30 to July 2 via video conferencing due to the conditions related to the crone pandemic, with the participant of (164) countries , and will discuss the implementation of the Oslo Action Plan that was approved during the Fourth Review Conference in September 2019, and to hear to the country reports of the member states on the steps of its implementation, the meeting will also discuss a number of points related to the raising of awareness on the Oslo Action Plan program

The Sudan's National Mine Action Center (NMAC) will participate in the meetings with a delegation headed by, Brigadier General Khalid Hamdan Adam, the Director General of the (NMAC) who will address the meeting on the axes of the Sudan's efforts for the fulfilment of its obligations towards Article 5, enhancement of cooperation and assistance, victim assistance and cooperative compliance, and the Sudan's vision for accelerating efforts of the member states to realize the agreement motto of a World Free from Mines.