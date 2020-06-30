Sudan: Nine NCP Leaderships Arrested in Connection With Hostile Movements

Khartoum — The security forces arrested nine leaders affiliated to the dissolved National Congress Party and the Islamist movement in a house in the suburb of Kavouri Square 6, in a meeting that was intended to coordinate hostile movements yesterday, Sunday.

The Office of the Transitional Government Spokesman, the Minister of Culture and Information, Fisal Mohammed Salih said in statement issued, Monday, that according to reliable information on a meeting of leaderships belonging to the dissolved National Congress Party and the Islamic Movement, in Kafouri suburb to coordinate hostile movement , on Sunday, June.28, a joint team of the military intelligence and the General Intelligence Service raided the house and arrested the group participating in the meeting, last Thursday, June.18.

The statement added that the Attorney General was informed and two prosecutors attended the group preservation procedures.

"The arrested NCP leaderships are Mohammed Al-Amin Al-Nagar, Abdulgader Mohammed Zain, Omar Nimir, Zain Al-Abdeen Abdulazim, Khaled Mohammed Kheir, Musab Abdulbaghi Suleiman, Kabbashi Khaled Ahmed, Mustafa Musa Mohammed and Fatth Al Rahmman Mohammed Ibrahim" the statement concluded.