Kenyans Asked to Stop Inquiring About MPs Who've Tested Positive to COVID-19

The government says it is not 'important' for the public to know whether or not Kenyan Members of Parliament have tested positive for Covid-19.

While addressing the media on Monday, Jasper Kuria, a Ministry of Health Executive, also urged Kenyans to shun political gatherings.

"The numbers of Parliamentarians who have tested positive (for Covid-19) is not going to help you not turn positive. We have to fight the stigma even as we seek to ensure that Kenyans from all walks of like are healed," Kuria said.

"But then this question also shows how important it is to avoid political gatherings because we don't know whom we are interacting with. This is what we have been saying but some people say that it politics. Our (Health) CS Mutahi Kagwe told us the other day that we have to treat everyone as if they are positive. Individual responsibility is key," he added.

Reports in the Kenyan media on Monday indicated that up to six lawmakers have contracted coronavirus and are currently admitted at various hospitals in Nairobi.

A few weeks ago former Starehe Member of Parliament Margaret Wanjiru was admitted in hospital after she contracted the virus.

Wanjiru has since been discharged from hospital after full recovery.