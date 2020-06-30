Nigeria: Bandits Kill Nine Persons in Fresh Attack On Katsina Community

30 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Kingsley Nwezeh and Francis Sardauna

Abuja and Katsina — Bandits have again killed nine persons in fresh attack on Bakkai community in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

This is coming as air strikes carried out by fighter jets of the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole yesterday killed many fighters of terrorist group, Boko Haram and destroyed many structures of the group in Warshale, northern Borno State.

The bandits were said to have stormed the community at about 1.00a.m on Sunday.

Locals said the bandits had earlier threatened to attack the community through an open letter, which made the villagers to invite vigilante officials for protection.

They said the bandits on arrival, shot sporadically, overpowered the vigilante officials and killed the victims on the spot.

The hoodlums also injured many other residents during the deadly invasion and rustled unspecified number of animals.

The remains of the deceased were buried yesterday morning according to Islamic rites after funeral prayers.

The Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah was yet to respond to enquiry as of press time.

Meanwhile, locals said four aircraft of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) were seen hovering the forest and drooping bombs.

