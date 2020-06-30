South Africa: Blitzboks Finish Runners-Up to New Zealand As Sevens Season Concludes Prematurely

The All Blacks Sevens have been crowned champions of the 2019/20 World Rugby Sevens Series season.

This comes after World Rugby on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the remaining four tournaments of the season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.The Kiwis were leading the log standings on 115 log points, closely followed by the Blitzboks on 104. Fiji (83), Australia (81) and England (77) finished third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell congratulated All Blacks Sevens counterpart Clark Laidlaw and his squad for winning the title.

"New Zealand won three of the six tournaments and had two more podium finishes, which shows their amazing level of consistency during the season," Powell said via a press statement.

"After these performances, I think they deserved the title. We had tournament victories in Dubai and Los Angeles and made the finals in Cape Town and Sydney, but our below par performances in Hamilton and Vancouver cost us."

Powell said the news of the cancellation of the London, Paris, Singapore and Hong Kong tournaments was disappointing, but understandable.

"There was very good communication from World Rugby with the national coaches since the pandemic started, so we all knew that it was going to be a stretch to complete the season, if at all, and we know their decision was taken with the best interest at heart for all involved," said Powell, who was pleased with South Africa's second place finish overall.

"We played some good rugby at times and I will consider the season as a success. Much of the World Series planning and performances were with the Olympic Games in mind, so I think we kept on track with what we planned in that regard and I would like to thank my management and the squad for the effort they delivered."

Powell added that the cancellation of the World Rugby Sevens Series brought clarity for the team: "We can now cancel all provisional dates and start to plan for the next series. There will be new challenges and some new players, but that is an exciting prospect something we are looking forward to."

World Rugby said the decision to cancel the remainder of the season "followed detailed and constructive dialogue with the host and participating unions, and has been taken with the health and well-being of the rugby community and the wider public as top priority, and in line with the relevant national government and public health authority advice". World Rugby chairperson Bill Beaumont commented: "While it is extremely disappointing for players, fans, organisers and everyone involved to have to cancel these events due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, the health and well-being of the rugby community and wider society remains the number one priority.

"These difficult decisions have been taken following detailed consultation with our union partners and in line with advice from the various government and public health agencies around the world, given the global nature of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

"Rugby sevens is a key driver of global growth for our sport, particularly in emerging nations, and it firmly remains a top priority for our organisation. As we begin to see light at the end of the tunnel, 2021 has potential to be a very exciting year for rugby sevens with the Tokyo Olympic Games on the horizon."

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Source: Sport24