Western Sahara: SPLA Dismantles the Drug Trafficking Network and Seizes 3775 Kg of Hashish From Morocco

Agüenit (Sadr Liberated Areas) — In the midst of an international health alert due to the effects of COVID-19 where the countries of the region with armored borders, the Saharawi National Army has been forced to redouble efforts and activities in the face of the increase in cells of organized crime and drug trafficking from Morocco through the military wall of occupation that divides the territory of Western Sahara.

In the last operation carried out by specialized units in the fight against organized crime in the Aguenit region, liberated areas of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, a new action by the mafias from Morocco was thwarted and 3775 kilograms of hashish were seized , drug from the Kingdom of Morocco.

During the operation for the burning of seized drugs, the head of the Seventh Saharawi Military Region, Taleb Ammi Deh, has specified that the operation stems from the close collaboration and commitment of the Saharawi army with the security and stability of the region of north of Africa.

In the presence of the investigating judge and members of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO), Ammi Deh highlighted the firmness of the SADR and its full collaboration with neighboring countries in pursuit of achieving a space of peace and prosperity for the peoples of the region.

For his part, the investigating judge has announced that the operation under number 50/2020, four drug traffickers have been arrested, 3 of foreign nationality, assault rifles, ammunition, and off-road vehicles.

Sources present in the operation have pointed out to SPS that "the blockade of the Moroccan military wall by the Saharawi army has forced the crime gangs to coordinate with Moroccan officers on new routes, which has resulted in the search for new exits throughout the 2700 km that the Moroccan occupation wall".

They have also warned that "these gangs are the livelihood and link for large organized crime organizations and terrorists that operate internationally."

International reports have warned that Morocco remains the world's leading cannabis exporter. The same sources and international research have warned that 10% of the GDP of the North African country comes from the export of cannabis resin.

The UN World Drug Report continues to position Morocco at the top of the podium which directly affects neighboring countries and a poses seriously risks to the stability of the Maghreb region and southern Europe.