Western Sahara: President Gali Underlines Need to Continue Complying With Preventive Measures to Keep Camps Free of Covid19

30 June 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Chahid El Hafed — The President of the Republic, Mr. Brahim Gali, stressed the need to continue adhering to the preventive measures and control of the spread of the noval coronavirus, in order to guarantee that the Camps of Saharawi Refugees and the Liberated Territories of the Saharawi Republic remain free of contagions.

POLISARIO's SG, during his speech at the meeting of the permanent Bureau of the National Secretariat of the Frente POLISARIO held this Sunday, to assess the level of commitment of Sahrawi citizens to preventive measures against COVID19, which allowed the Saharawi Refugee Camps and the Liberated Territories of the Saharawi Republic to remain in safe from the contagion.

The Saharawi Head of State assured that the national and international situation due to the spread of Covid-19, requires strict compliance with the measures adopted by the National Task Force of Coronavirus.

The meeting addressed, among other things, various issues of a national nature and analyzed the achievements made at the national level during the current period.

SPS

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.