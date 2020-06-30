Western Sahara: President Gali Underlines Need to Continue Complying With Preventive Measures to Keep Camps Free of Covid19

Chahid El Hafed — The President of the Republic, Mr. Brahim Gali, stressed the need to continue adhering to the preventive measures and control of the spread of the noval coronavirus, in order to guarantee that the Camps of Saharawi Refugees and the Liberated Territories of the Saharawi Republic remain free of contagions.

POLISARIO's SG, during his speech at the meeting of the permanent Bureau of the National Secretariat of the Frente POLISARIO held this Sunday, to assess the level of commitment of Sahrawi citizens to preventive measures against COVID19, which allowed the Saharawi Refugee Camps and the Liberated Territories of the Saharawi Republic to remain in safe from the contagion.

The Saharawi Head of State assured that the national and international situation due to the spread of Covid-19, requires strict compliance with the measures adopted by the National Task Force of Coronavirus.

The meeting addressed, among other things, various issues of a national nature and analyzed the achievements made at the national level during the current period.

SPS