South Africa: Cape Town Together - Organising in a City of Islands

An emerging movement of self-organised, decentralised community action networks responds to the local realities of Covid-19 in Cape Town.

Cape Town is a city of stark inequality, with a dark and thorny history of colonial- and apartheid-era oppression, bleeding into rampant post-apartheid neoliberalism. As South Africa's poster child for global cosmopolitanism, tourism and natural beauty, the photogenic city has sharply honed its strategy for sweeping ugliness under the carpet and outwards to its peripheries. Unchanged apartheid-era spatial planning has reinforced the development of Cape Town as a "city of islands," cutting some parts of the city off from others and intensifying social, cultural and economic divisions.

This has long undermined city-wide collective organising and solidarity. While there are strong pockets of community organisers and social justice movements with long histories of working tirelessly against inequality in the city, they tend to be forced into silos, their activities screened off from those privileged enough to live closer to Table Mountain and its leafy suburbs.

In 2018, when Cape Town residents were hit with the worst water crisis it had ever experienced, the response was defined by fragmentation, shaming and...