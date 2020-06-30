Liberia: SoS Call to Save Two Ailing Coaches

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Coaches Association (LIFOCA) is calling on lovers of football and well-meaning Liberians to come to the aid of two of its members who have been ill for several months.

LIFOCA, in a statement issued during the weekend, said it is seeking financial assistance from its members and the public to identify with the two ailing coaches who have contributed to the development of football over the years.

According to the parent body of coaches in Liberia, it is deeply saddened by the illness of coach Jokar Wreachar and Robert Lartey, while calling for support to fund the pair treatment.

Coach Jokar Wreachar, who played for Lone Star and Invincible Eleven in the 1980s before going on to coach IE, has been suffering a strange foot illness since 2007.

Coach Wreachar was on the coaching staff that won the Nigerian Premier League with Enyimba FC in 2004 before returning home in 2007 to join the technical team of the Lone Star.

During a radio interview in Monrovia, he revealed how he returned from Nigeria with the foot illness and has since struggled with the pain.

The former IE midfielder has also struggled due to the lack of financial support to seek medical attention, lamenting that he is going through severe pain but nobody is showing concern.

"People who know me are not showing any sign that they will help me. Do they want me to die first before they start coming around to identify with my family?"

For coach Lartey, former coach of Barrack Young Controllers (BYC) and LISCR FC, he is also the current women's national football team. He has also been sick since May this year.