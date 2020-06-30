Liberia: New Kru Town Jamboree Hits Home With Food Distribution

Bushrod Island — The name, New Kru Town Jamboree, comes to mind like a group solely organized to socialize or merry make.

It is made-up of people, who hail from the Borough of New Kru Town and reside in the United States of America.

They meet once a year to actually socialize and then raise funds for some interventions, like scholarship and financial aid, in the Borough.

One of their interventions led to a helping hand with food distribution to mostly vulnerable people (elderly, visually impaired and physically challenged) in the Borough amid the coronavirus disease pandemic (Covid-19).

The Jamboree distributed 560 bags of rice in different communities from June 5-8 (excluding June 7).

The group's coordinator Gyide Walker, alias Boy Blue, said vulnerable people were targeted because Covid-19 made their living condition more unbearable.

"We also extended a helping hand to health facilities operating within the Borough, including Redemption Hospital. Health workers are more vulnerable than all of us when you have health crisis. They need to be given special care and attention in order to look after those who will be affected.

"The distribution was randomly and transparently done among the 25 communities within the Borough, which starts from Bong Mines Bridge to St. Paul Bridge through a ticket system," said Walker, who returned home before Covid-19 brought the world to its knees.

Walker thanked members for their contribution and clarified that the group has not political agenda because it made-up of people from diverse political, academic and religious backgrounds.

"Our goal is to help our people back home. We once lived in New Kru Town and know the every day's hustle for some of us. So we came to help and encourage our people to always follow the health protocols," Walker added.

Christmas apparently came too early for Esther Chie, one of the beneficiaries from the distribution at the town hall.

"My son, I want to tell your thank you. Every day, I can buy cups of rice to eat. Then your gave me one bag of rice today. God will bless your," said old lady Chief.

"I am happy that some of our friends and family members put their money together to think about us during this Covid-19. Only God will bless them," said Nagbe Doe, a physically challenged.

Michael Montee Nyankun, Alexander Pato Swen, Moses Jah and Charles Jarboe, among others, assisted Boy Blue with the distribution to the beneficiaries, which also included the River Edge Basketball Association (REBA) and the 18thners Social and Athletic Club.