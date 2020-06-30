Liberia: 'Reckless and Senseless Statement' - CPP Solidarity Brigade Reacts to Mayor Koijee

Congo Town — An auxiliary of the Collaborating Political Party, CPP Solidarity Brigade has threatened to 'resist any attempt' by Monrovia City Mayor to create paramilitary forces to counter-protester in Liberia.

CPP Solidarity Brigade Chairman, Byron Browne Jr. told a news conference on Sunday, June 28, that such a statement from the City Mayor of Monrovia "is not only counterproductive but barbaric and does not represent his portfolio as Mayor."

"The CPP Solidarity Brigade vehemently condemns the statement made by the Mayor. The statement is reckless, senseless and has the propensity to undermine our fragile peace which we all are striving to solidify," Mr. Browne, Jr. said.

Browne, Jr. furthered that Mayor Koijee open statement to Liberians that he as Mayor "will create paramilitary forces to counter react to anyone protesting in the bailiwick of Monrovia," contravenes the rights to freely assemble, under Article-17 of the Liberian Constitution.

Article 17 states "All persons, at all times, in an orderly and peaceable manner, shall have the right to assemble and consult upon the common good, to instruct their representatives, to petition the Government or other functionaries for the redress of grievances and to associate fully with others or refuse to associate in political parties, trade unions and other organizations."

But Browne noted that an attempt to denied such constitutional right suggest that "Liberia has become a don't care society under President Weah, where peaceful citizens are chased," for exercising their democratic right.

He said in stead of Mayor Koijee contemplating on chasing people for exersing their rights, the Monrovia City Mayor should focus more on improving the 'filthy city.'

While he maintained that the CPP solidarity brigade does not support the action by those he termed as 'ghost protesters' in Monrovia, Browne however argued that government officials should stop making 'unnecessary statements' that seek to create havoc among citizens.

"Maybe, Mayor Koijee think he is still in opposition as such he wants to derail our peace.Gone are those days when state officials and their thugs will make sweeping statements to undermine our fragile peace and go with impunity," Browne Jr. noted.

Already, according to him, President Weah's regime is challenged with compounded national issues to include, "rampant corruption coupled with poor security," he stressed that it was now time that presidential appointees work within their scope of operations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said: "Mayor Koijee should understand that the Justice Minister has been instructed by President Weah to investigate and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice. This instruction was placed in a press release signed by Liberia Information Minister Len Eugene Nagbe."

"Unless Mayor Koijee wants to tell us that he was busy with 'CDC boiling day celebration meeting' as such he did not follow the MICAT press release."

Browne, Jr. at the same time expressed regret over the action by those in termed as 'ghost protesters,' that lead to the setting fire along the street.

He then blames the Liberia National Police for not putting in place strong security measures to arrest the situation.

"We want to also question the weakness of our people Police force. The absence of patrol police at night seriously expose our security sector of this country," Browne, Jr. Stated."The police must be blamed for this action. This is complete ineptitude and mockery to our security sector."

Meanwhile, he has called on LNP Inspector General Patrick Sudue to beef up day and night patrols to ensure public safety.