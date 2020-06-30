Liberia: 'LNP Not Probing Orange CEO'

-Police Spokesman Clarifies

Police spokesman Moses Carter says Orange GSM Liberia Chief Executive Officer is not being investigated by the Liberia National Police contrary to media report that the GSM Company head was being interrogated by the police.

According to Carter, at no time was the Orange Liberia boss invited by the LNP as reported in some of the local dailies Friday, June 26, 2020 editons.

He further revealed that the Orange CEO is undergoing interrogation at the level of the National Security Agency and not the LNP.

It can be recalled on June 25, 2020, a group of youth claiming to be from the Council of Patriots stormed the streets of Monrovia particularly Old Road Junction setting tires ablaze thus causing serious inconveniences to citizens, freedom of movement as guaranteed in Article 13 of the 1986 Liberian Constitution.

This led to the interrogation of the GSM Boss on the basis of extra charges placed on data and voice call.

Meanwhile, six persons have so far been arrested in connection with the June 25, 2020 incident as police withholding their names; noting they are still undergoing screening.

When quizzed as to whether the police will also go after executives of CoP relative to the incident, Carter answered in the affirmative.

He said the police will use every means apportioned to it to ensure all those having hands in setting ablaze tires last Thursday are brought to book.