Tunisia: Erray Meets With Serbia's Ambassador At End of His Mission to Tunisia

30 June 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Foreign Affairs Minister Nourredine Erray received on Monday Serbia's Ambassador to Tunisia Nikola Lukic at the end of his mission to Tunisia.

On this occasion, the minister commended the friendship ties binding the two countries since 1956, date of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, and the boost recorded by cooperation in view of the periodic exchange of visits between both countries' officials and the joint willingness to strengthen this cooperation in all fields, a Foreign Ministry press release reads.

Erray further evoked the forthcoming bilateral events, including notably the 6th session of the Tunisian-Serbian Political Consultations, commending the efforts exerted by the Serbian official during his mission in Tunisia to reinforce bilateral co-operation in service of the two friendly peoples' interest.

The FM reiterated on this occasion, thanks to the Serbian authorities for having facilitated the repatriation of Tunisian nationals stranded in Belgrade, pointing out the measures taken by Tunisia to relaunch the economic and tourist activity and the efforts it exerts to stem the impact of COVID-19.

For his part, the Serbian ambassador voiced pride to have represented his country in Tunisia and sincere thanks to the Tunisian people and authorities for their hospitality and the facilitations provided to him, which have allowed him to discharge his mission to the best of his ability.

He also voiced satisfaction at the level of co-operation between both countries, affirming his country's willingness to further boost them.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.