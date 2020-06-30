Tunisia: Erray Meets With Serbia's Ambassador At End of His Mission to Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — Foreign Affairs Minister Nourredine Erray received on Monday Serbia's Ambassador to Tunisia Nikola Lukic at the end of his mission to Tunisia.

On this occasion, the minister commended the friendship ties binding the two countries since 1956, date of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, and the boost recorded by cooperation in view of the periodic exchange of visits between both countries' officials and the joint willingness to strengthen this cooperation in all fields, a Foreign Ministry press release reads.

Erray further evoked the forthcoming bilateral events, including notably the 6th session of the Tunisian-Serbian Political Consultations, commending the efforts exerted by the Serbian official during his mission in Tunisia to reinforce bilateral co-operation in service of the two friendly peoples' interest.

The FM reiterated on this occasion, thanks to the Serbian authorities for having facilitated the repatriation of Tunisian nationals stranded in Belgrade, pointing out the measures taken by Tunisia to relaunch the economic and tourist activity and the efforts it exerts to stem the impact of COVID-19.

For his part, the Serbian ambassador voiced pride to have represented his country in Tunisia and sincere thanks to the Tunisian people and authorities for their hospitality and the facilitations provided to him, which have allowed him to discharge his mission to the best of his ability.

He also voiced satisfaction at the level of co-operation between both countries, affirming his country's willingness to further boost them.