Liberia: Over 600 Vulnerable People in Bong County Benefit From Safe Home Children Village Donation

Over 600 vulnerable people in Bong County, especially Elderly and persons with disabilities in Flehla Town , Salala District have benefited from a local Charity organization , Safe Home Village.

Speaking during the distribution of the assorted food items that include parcel of rice and beans soap amongst others. On Wednesday June 24, 2020, the Director of the Safe Home Children Village, John Travis said the donation was the organization's way of providing nutrition for the elderly and disabled people during this coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the communities and towns that benefited comprised of central Flehla, Sugar hill, Wroputa, Baysah farm , Fofana Town , Cooper town among others

The Safe Home Children Village was officially operational in Liberia since July 15, 2006, making impact on the lives of less fortunate children, the elderly and disabled in Montserrado, Margibi, Bong and Nimba Counties.

According to Mr. Travis some elderly people within the Community lacking food and other necessity thus affecting their nutrition especially in the rural communities.

He said during the distribution the team was able to educate the community residents on the significant of upholding those coronavirus preventive measures .

Mr. Travis giving the objective of the donation "we want to cut down the death rate because people who had not have food , and they do not have people to depend on for food , those who they were depending on earlier cannot afford so you will find out in the communities the death is getting high , so we want to give assurance of hope".

The Safe Home Children Village Director further disclosed that the team was engaged in educating the beneficiaries on the preventive measures of the coronavirus pandemic that is taking the lives of millions of people around the world including Liberia.

Mr. Travis used the event to call on humanitarian 0gnizations to support the Safe Home Children Village food distribution program as a means of meeting the needs of more elderly and disabled people in the rural part of the country .

He indicated that the Safe Home Children Village food distribution is supported by the Church of Christ and the Christian community.

Mr. Travis however revealed that the charity organization is running orphanage that has impacted over 300 children through education for the past 15 years.

Receiving the assorted food items in a jubilant mood, one of the beneficiaries who is an Elderly woman, Lorpu Bobocie extolled the Safe Home Children Village for coming to their aid during these challenging times.

"I am happy for the food and I say thank God for your to come to give me rice , I tell your thank you plenty where the small one coming from let the big one go there, " she indicated.

Madam Boboocie further said she and her children were out of food stressing that the food distributed by the Safe Home Children Village was timely especially for the rice.

"My children will eat today, their stomach will get full to the number nonsense I am happy," she said.

Also speaking as Madam Kama Jallah who used the event to appreciate the organization for the assorted food items indicating that she is ill with no one to provide assistance .

"I tell them thank you very much as for me I am sick I been here one month now no body to take care of me, no money so I say thank you," she expressed.

Madam Jallah also seeks God intervention for the partners of the Safe Home Children Village to keep providing such humanitarian aid for the vulnerable people among others.