Liberia: Nwabudike 'Fights' for Survival

The expulsion of Nigerian born lawyer, Cllr. A. Nwabudike from the Liberian Bar Association by his parent body, has not been taken lightly by him as he sees the Supreme Court as his last place of hope.

So, he has gone to the Supreme Court for redress and is 'fighting' for survival.

Last week, his team of lawyers, headed by Cllr. Alexander Zoe filed a five-count-petition to the Supreme Court before her honor, Associate Justice Jamesetta Howard-Wolokollie, who currently serves as the Justice-In-Chambers to undo the LNBA's action.

Prior to his suspension, he was appointed by President George Weah to head the National Elections Commission, a position reserves for only Liberian.

But he had told Liberians that he naturalized as a Liberian when he was 17 years old with a parental consent. But under the Naturalization law, it says a person can naturalize at age 21 and without any parental consent. Therefore, he was rejected by the Liberian Senate.

This prompted the LNBA to conduct an investigation on his nationality status. After series of investigations, it was established that there was no records of his citizenship status seen at the Liberia Immigration Service, an agency responsible for naturalization.

After his rejection, he went back to his previous position as head of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission-LACC. Also, a place only reserved for Liberians.

Currently he serves as the head of LACC.

Nwabudike's lead Lawyer Cllr. Zoe contended that the Bar lacks legal authority to expel his client. Cllr. Zoe's petition wants Justice Wolokollie overturn said decision taken on the basis of his citizenship credential and as such; an alternative writ of prohibition must be issued to stop the LNBA.

An alternative writ directs the recipient to immediately act, or desist and show cause why the directive should not be taken.

Senator Darius Dillon from the opposition Liberty Party-LP, told this paper recently that it was time for Cllr. Nwabudike to be deported because he lied under oath.

"I think this man needs to be deported. He should not even be at the LACC. He is fighting for survival now," he said.