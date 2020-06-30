Tunisia: International Drug Smuggling Network Members, Arrested in Sousse

Tunis/Tunisia — The judicial police unit in Sousse-south succeeded to break up an international drug smuggling network composed of 13 persons (10 Maghreb nationals and 3 Tunisians), according to an Interior Ministry press release on Monday.

After having been informed that a North African national coming from Kasserine governorate towards Sousse city, was holding a quantity of drugs that he intended to sell, the judicial police unit of Sousse-south searched his car and found a sum of 28 thousand dinars.

The suspect admitted that he has been an active member of an international network specialised in smuggling drugs that he bought with the help of other accomplices among his fellow countrymen from numerous pharmacies in exchange of an important sum of money and by presenting medical orders prescribed by a private Tunisian doctor, a member of this network.

After further investigation and in co-ordination with the Public Prosecutor's office, ambushes and raids were conduced on the houses of this network members who were all arrested.

11 thousand dinars, 2,123 pills and 4 cars belonging to the smugglers were seized.

By carrying on investigation on the field, information were provided to the Sousse-south unit indicating that a North African national had been seeking to buy an important quantity of drugs from a pharmacy in the region.

His detention helped seize 600 pills and 1.500 thousand dinars.

According to the same source, the doctor who had prescribed the orders and the pharmacist were both arrested.

After racking the remaining members of the network, their houses were searched in co-ordination with the Attorney General of Sousse-1, leading to the detention of 8 members (North African nationals) and the seizure of an amount of pills and a car with a false license plate, in addition to the the uncovering of a purchase invoice issued by a pharmacy in the region, worth 21 thousand dinars.

The investigation later revealed that the invoice had been issued by second pharmacist. After searching the pharmacy, 2,000 prescriptions for pills were found.

The Public Prosecutor of the Sousse-1 Court of First Instance ordered the detention of all suspects (10 of North African nationalities and 3 Tunisians) on charges of "forming an agreement and possession of Schedule 1 narcotics for the purpose of inter-country trafficking."