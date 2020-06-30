Liberia: Female Club, Determine Girls, Unveil L$2.8 Million Bus

Monrovia — Liberia's female football club, Determine Girls FC, has unveiled its new bus ahead of the 2020/2021 LFA League season which might probably kick off in October this year.

The LFA has said depending on the amount of active cases of the Coronavirus in Liberia, it will consider beginning its national leagues in October.

Determine Girls FC has seen tremendous transformation in the past months after signing three top players including a striker for the Guinean league.

The motive behind the changes is to give the club a new look by also unveiling a branded bus that will be used by the team for their travels, the team said in a statement.

"As we await the new league season, we are pleased to unveil our new team bus. A 22-seater fully AC [airconditioned] bus valued at L$2.8M (US$14,000)," the club posted on its Facebook page on Monday.

According to the club, the bus will help cut down their travel cost for games and players' transportation.

"Securing a new team is not only a boost to our Club, we also see this as an encouragement and a motivation to our girls and other girls out there who are desirous of playing women's football," the club added.

"As the first Liberian women's football club to own a bus, we will continue to wisely use support funds from the Liberia Football Association (LFA) and FIFA in order to build our club and contribute to the development of women's football in Liberia.

"We also like to thank the LFA under the leadership of Mr. Mustapha Raji and his team of Executive Committee Members for the association's continuous support to women's football."

Meanwhile, Determine Girls FC has informed the public that its players' salary will be increased for the next season.

The club also disclosed that Guinean international Hawa Nene Conteh, Pauline Agbotsu, Sylvia T. Pyne Jestina Wilson and Elizabeth Tamba will remain the club's top five earners.