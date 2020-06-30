Liberia: Bishop Kortu K. Brown Urges President George Weah to Lead the COVID-19 Fight From the Forefront

Monrovia — The President of the Inter-Religious Council of Liberia (IRCL) Bishop Kortu K. Brown has called on President George Manneh Weah to take a lead role in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The IRCL is a conglomeration of the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) and the National Muslim Council of Liberia (NMCL).

Bishop Brown is also the Founder and General Overseer of the New Water in the Desert Apostolic Pentecost Church located in Brewerville City, outside Monrovia.

According to him, the Liberian Chief Executive continues to play a "background" role in the fight against the pandemic despite the unprecedented increase in the number of confirmed cases.

Bishop Brown indicated that President Weah must take up what he calls a "public role" to ensure that the virus is eradicated from Liberia.

He added that though President Weah should be commended for his Covid-19 song made to create awareness against the spread of the virus, steps must be taken publicly by the Liberian leader to deal with Covid-19.

He pointed out that the President's song has again placed Liberia on the global stage during this international combat against the pandemic.

Bishop Brown added that President Weah should desist from dealing with the "bread and butter issues" and focus on dealing with the health crisis and finding solutions to negative economic impact the Coronavirus outbreak has on the country's economy and the lives of the Liberian people.

"The Coronavirus fight is not just for the Ministry of Health, or the National Public Health Institute. I believe that the President of the Republic of Liberia must take a more public role in the fight against the Coronavirus".

"I believe that the President cannot fight Coronavirus from the background. The President has to be in the forefront of this fight. The public has to see the President day by day in the forefront of the fight against Coronavirus".

He noted that President Weah must deal with the consequences of his actions taken to curb the spread of the virus by declaring a state of emergency and lockdown by ensuring food security for citizens during this period.

"The crisis itself is affecting our people. People are getting affected; you know how many persons going to bed without. The President needs to be seen in the public addressing the issues the citizens are concerned about, issues that are confronting the people. In our system the President is the General; he supposed to be in the forefront of this fight".

Bishop Brown further expressed concern over the slow pace in which food is being distributed to households across the country.

He noted that government should ensure the timely distribution of the food because, citizens, particularly less fortunate and ordinary Liberians are hungry.

At least 36 persons have died from Covid-19 in Liberia, while 770 confirmed cases remain active, according to the latest statistics released by the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).