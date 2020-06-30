Seychelles National Day

29 June 2020
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government and people of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Seychelles on the 44th anniversary of your independence.

For over four decades, the United States and Seychelles have enjoyed a partnership based on true cooperation, working together to address critical issues such as maritime security in the region. The United States and Seychelles are safer because of our joint commitment to security and peace in the region.

We are proud of our strong partnership and join you in celebrating your country's 44th anniversary.

