Rwanda Cycling Cup to Tip Off in September

30 June 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The sixth edition of the annual Rwanda Cycling Cup will get underway in September, the local cycling federation (Ferwacy) has confirmed.

This year's race series is expected to be shorter after losing considerable time due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced all sporting activities in the country into a break since mid-March.

"We are finalising the preparations and talking with sponsors. We believe that everything will be in place by August," Emmanuel Murenzi, Ferwacy's Permanent Secretary, told Times Sport, noting that the safety of riders during the races is top priority.

The Rwanda Cycling Cup was inaugurated in 2015 with the objective of unearthing and giving exposure and experience to new talents as well as preparing elite riders for international races.

While the year-round championships usually comprises 10 to 12 races, it is still unclear whether all the races will be squeezed into the last four months of 2020 or if some will be cancelled.

"The line-up of races [this year] is still being worked on," noted Murenzi.

However, like it has always been, the races will have all the three categories; the men's elite category, men's juniors and women's fray.

For the past five years, since its inception in 2015, Rwanda Cycling Cup has kept Skol and Cogebanque as its main partners. The two corporates also sponsor the Tour du Rwanda.

pkamasa@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.