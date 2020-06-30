Rwanda Cycling Cup to Tip Off in September

The sixth edition of the annual Rwanda Cycling Cup will get underway in September, the local cycling federation (Ferwacy) has confirmed.

This year's race series is expected to be shorter after losing considerable time due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced all sporting activities in the country into a break since mid-March.

"We are finalising the preparations and talking with sponsors. We believe that everything will be in place by August," Emmanuel Murenzi, Ferwacy's Permanent Secretary, told Times Sport, noting that the safety of riders during the races is top priority.

The Rwanda Cycling Cup was inaugurated in 2015 with the objective of unearthing and giving exposure and experience to new talents as well as preparing elite riders for international races.

While the year-round championships usually comprises 10 to 12 races, it is still unclear whether all the races will be squeezed into the last four months of 2020 or if some will be cancelled.

"The line-up of races [this year] is still being worked on," noted Murenzi.

However, like it has always been, the races will have all the three categories; the men's elite category, men's juniors and women's fray.

For the past five years, since its inception in 2015, Rwanda Cycling Cup has kept Skol and Cogebanque as its main partners. The two corporates also sponsor the Tour du Rwanda.

