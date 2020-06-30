Rwanda: Basketball - IPRC-Kigali Keen About Playoffs Spot

IPRC-Kigali basketball club have said that they will be targeting a spot into the playoff games when the 2019-20 BK Basketball National League resumes in September.

The Kicukiro-based side are fifth-placed with 15 points after nine games - six victories and three defeats. They are level, at 15 points, with third-placed APR and IPRC-South who sit fourth on the 14-team table.

However, former champions APR have played one game less.

Speaking to Times Sport on Monday, IPRC-Kigali coach Jean Bahufite warned better-ranked teams of his side's ambitious goal, stressing that he and his players will battle very hard to achieve it until the very last game.

"We have youthful, energetic and quick players, and strong team spirit," said the former Espoir and Rwanda Energy Group head coach. "Our target is first to qualify for the playoff games, then take it a step at a time in the race for the title."

About his players' fitness amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Bahufite said that "they have been training at home, and all are in good shape" as group training awaits all-clear from the Ministry of Sports in August.

Rwanda Energy Group, who have only lost once this season, top the table with 23 points, one ahead of two-time reigning champions Patriots.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas