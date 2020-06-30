South Africa: It Is Critical to Understand the Difference Between the Afrikaner and African Elites

29 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Moeletsi Mbeki

What is the lesson that the African elite should learn from the Afrikaner elite that Zwelinizima Vavi suggests? The answer: Nothing.

In recent months I have come across heightened interest in what black South Africans can learn from the Afrikaners about economic empowerment. Zwelinzima Vavi's critique of Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni's supplementary budget in a recent Daily Maverick opinion piece goes back to the 1930s and asks what the ANC government can learn about management of public finances from General Barry Hertzog's National Party government of the time.

"Mboweni dares not look back to history, but the answers are obvious. The South African government dug out of the 1932 debt crisis with several techniques that even if we consider that regime as racist as that of the formal apartheid era, we must learn from."

Vavi praises the Afrikaner government of the day for growing the country's Gross Domestic Product by an average rate of 8% a year between 1932 and 1946, "the fastest recorded in modern South African history", he notes. He says the results of this economic growth were positive even for Africans whose wages also grew.

Clearly there must be a lot to learn for the ANC...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.