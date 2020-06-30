Liberia: The Patriotic Entrepreneurs of Liberia (Patel) Warns Those It Terms Intruders and Misguided Individuals, Impersonating As Patel Members in the Corridor of the Liberian Business Community.

press release

The warning comes in the wake of tremendous efforts by PATEL for a wholesome and better economic condition for all Liberian. In a press statement PATEL chairman Presley S. Tenwah, warns the Liberia Business Association and all those that continue to shield such unscrupulous individuals to desist.

Tenwah notes that as part of its numerous efforts, PATEL is currently working with the National Port Authority to address challenges faced by Liberian-owned businesses in clearing and shipping goods to Liberia. According to Tenwah, President George Weah has appointed him as secretary on the committee to produce and distribute one million nose masks to Liberians.

At the same time he lauds President Weah for contracting the Liberia Tailor Union to produce one million nose masks for the public. Commenting on the government's reopening strategy, he urges citizens to observe health protocols announced to break the COVID-19 transmission.

Tenwah underscores that compulsory wearing of nose masks in public places is part of the reopening strategy that would help to push the economy in a running gear. PATEL is a combination of Liberian businesses and entrepreneurs working to promote economic self-reliance, capacity development, trade and general advocacy for the business community.