Liberia: Senate Secretary Files U.S.$312,500 Bond

Senate Secretary Nanborlor F. Singbeh has filed a US$312,500.00 criminal appearance bond, weeks after court officers failed to arrest him in connection to an economic sabotage case for allegedly dubbing two Czech Republican brothers Pavel and Martin Miloschewsky of US$5,062,419.10.

The two Czech brothers who have a British national Hans Armstrong as their Attorney-In-Fact here, allege that Mr. Singbeh dubbed them under the pretense of establishing a rock crushing company MHM Eko - Liberia in which they retained the largest share of 70 percent. Singbeh's bond was received by the court on 29 June and his surety is Sky International Insurance Corporation.

Previous attempts to arrest him failed since an order was issued on 12 June, as court officers reported that his wife told them that Mr. Singbeh was under self - quarantine because he was not well. There have been several persons ordered to be arrested for their alleged roles in this case, including defendants Othello Z.B. Karr, KarelSocher, Ales Sranmek, Sherman Longan, Jan Holask, Barry F. Tequah and Ousman Fofana.

Others include Gloria Cain, Sylvester Selvkpoh, Patrick Saah Siaphia, Mulbah Kenneh and Patrick Siaphe. Prosecution claims that defendant Singbeh used his official position to conspire and connive with Gloria Caine, George Wisner, Othello Z.B. Karr, Prince A. Saysay and others to obtain faked and fraudulent "Investment Incentives" for duty free privileges.

The defendants allegedly obtained the faked "investment Incentives" for duty free privileges in spite of the fact that MHM Eko - Liberia was due to engage in crushed rocks and related businesses with US$7,616,152 capital investment.

According to the indictment, defendant Singbeh opened two bogus accounts in the name of MHM Eko-Liberia, conspired with KarelSochor, Ales Sramek, Peter Pesek, Jan Holaseh and Gloria Caine by convincing the Czech nationals to transfer US$2,495,109 and US$102,000,000 to pay custom duties on equipment imported, employees' salaries and other running cost.

The indictment notes that the total value of properties including cash and equipment stolen directly from the Czech nationals by the defendants is estimated at about US$5,062,419.10.

The defendants face charges of economic sabotage, theft of property, forgery and criminal conspiracy. The indictment accuses the defendants, along with former National Investment Commission (NIC) Executive Director George Wisner of allegedly conspiring to commit economic sabotage in violation of the Penal Law.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prosecution claims that defendant Singbeh used his official position to conspire and connive with Gloria Caine, George Wisner, Othello Z.B. Karr, Prince A. Saysay and others to obtain faked and fraudulent "Investment Incentives" for duty free privileges.

The defendants allegedly obtained the faked "investment Incentives" for duty free privileges in spite of the fact that MHM Eko - Liberia was due to engage in crushed rocks and related businesses with US$7,616,152 capital investment.

According to the indictment, defendant Singbeh opened two bogus accounts in the name of MHM Eko-Liberia, conspired with KarelSochor, Ales Sramek, Peter Pesek, Jan Holaseh and Gloria Caine by convincing the Czech nationals to transfer US$2,495,109 and US$102,000,000 to pay custom duties on equipment imported, employees' salaries and other running cost.

The indictment notes that the total value of properties including cash and equipment stolen directly from the Czech nationals by the defendants is estimated at about US$5,062,419.10. British national Hans Armstrong has been the Attorney-In-Fact of the two Czech brothers at the rock crushing company that was situated in Margibi County.