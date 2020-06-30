Liberia: Gray Explains Resignation

The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change vice chair for political affairs Acarous Moses Gray says his resignation of the post has nothing to do with contesting for the senate, as being speculated. Gray, also Montserrado County Electoral District #8 Representative Acarous Moses Gray tendered his letter of resignation on June 26.

But speaking to this paper via mobile phone he explains his decision to quit met approval of the national executive committee of the CDC. According to him, at no time did he ever express openly his desire to contest in the party primary for Montserrado County senatorial seat, and those running with such thought are living in total falsehood.

Gray further narrates that with the high possibility of the country and the world reopening after the COVID-19, and as a member of several foreign parliaments coupled with his role as acting chairman on executive, he may not have enough time for the party's functions. He discloses that he requested Chairman Mulbah Morlu and the team at the CDC to present someone to replace him as vice chair for political affairs thru the consent of the national executive committee but Morlu has been uncomfortable to see him departs.

He recalls that this is not his first time resigning key positions of the party, noting that upon his election as representative, he resigned as secretary general, a move that subsequently brought now Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel McGill to the chief scribe post.

Gray clarifies there is no hard feelings or malice among national executive committee members and would-be contestants, including the party's favorite, Montserrado County Electoral District #5 Representative Thomas Fallah.

"There is no malice at the national executive committee level. I haven't met the President; I haven't spoken with him on this matter but I don't want people creating a situation that there are issues especially, between me and Fallah. Fallah is qualified under the Constitution to contest. Even if you don't want a sitting lawmaker, we can only negotiate with him not to contest," he argues. He claims his letter of resignation was leaked to the public by an unknown whose intent may be to create unnecessary tension, ahead of the CDC primary.

When quizzed whether he was concerned about the timeliness of his decision, he reponds: "No matter what time I would have left. There was always going to be issues, what matters for me is that my conscience and to do the right thing. I am a blunt person who does things and does it the right way; I don't runway from things I want."

But it is speculated among highly placed stalwarts of the ruling party that a press conference held by Chairman Mulbah Morlu with support from Rep. Gray on December 10, 2019, flagging alleged shortcomings of President George Manneh Weah had created wide gap between Gray, Morlu and some senior officials of the ruling establishment.

At the time, the CDC noted that it is embarrassing and shameful for socio-economic disparity to continue to widen between the haves and have-nots, while partisans are expected to remain silent. The party maintained that it will not remain silent if the problems it stood against yesterday are beginning to resurface.

"We cannot forget so soon that the existence of this government is a product of the many years of sacrifice, commitment and selfless resilience of millions of ordinary Liberians who simply desire good governance and a departure from the political excesses of the past. Amidst the plethora of challenges across the country, our people still remain hopeful that we will rise to seize the moment and make the difference for our people and country; let us not let the people down," the party said in a statement.

Gray had argued persistently that the plight of CDCians, especially the young people should factor in the governance process but his plead seemed to have fallen on deaf ears, something that seems to have left her frustrated in calling it a quit.