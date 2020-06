Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja appointed a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Aliyu Abubakar Musa, as his new Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO).

According to presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, DCP Musa, who until his appointment, served at the Nigerian Police Force Zone 5, Benin City, hails from Niger State.

He said Musa would replace Abdulkarim Dauda, a Commissioner of Police (CP), who has been redeployed.