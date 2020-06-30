Tanzania: Yanga Face Tricky Kagera Sugar Hurdle Today

YOUNG Africans face a make or break fixture as they host Kagera Sugar in the quarterfinals match of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

The results of the game will determine which side deserve a place in the last four stage of the prestigious competition to face either Simba or Azam who face-off in another ASFC last eight battle at the same venue tomorrow.

In another match, Namungo FC will be at Majaliwa home arena to entertain Alliance FC in a sparkling match worth watching.

However, this is the only chance for Yanga to end the season with the title after missing out the opportunity to win the top flight league which has once again been grabbed by their rivals at the Msimbazi Street.

On several occasions, the club has been preaching that they have directed more energy to lift the ASFC title to earn a chance of playing in CAF Confederation Cup next season a prerogative enjoyed by the successful team.

Recently, Yanga Head Coach Luc Eymael was quoted as saying that their main focus now is on the ASFC contest, hence calling it a chance for him to lift his first silverware on Tanzania soil.

On the other hand, Kagera Sugar will be willing to maintain their superiority over the Jangwani Street based club as they outclassed them 3-0 in the first round of the Mainland Premier League at Uhuru Stadium in the city.

They are not a side to be written off prematurely especially during knock out matches and are also taking the game seriously to reach into the finals of the contest.

Kagera Sugar's current top goal scorer Yusuph Mhilu will be a man to watch and has always been thorny when playing against his former employer.

Mhilu has been a dependable player in Mecky Mexime's squad due to his abilities to change the game at any point as the match unfolds no wonder he is rumoured to be a target for some teams next season.

For Yanga, no updates have been made available as to whether skipper Papy Tshishimbi, who has missed all the matches since the resumption of the league, will be fit to lead his colleagues.

Another setback for them is Mapinduzi Balama who picked an injury recently and he is a doubt for today's important clash.

They, however, have an advantage to do well after fighting hard to earn a recent 3-2 victory against Ndanda FC in the top flight league encounter whereas their opponents Kagera Sugar were held to a 1-1 draw by KMC in their past league battle.