Cameroon: Freedom of Association - Government's Amendment Bill Examined

The Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji defended the bill in the Committee on Constitutional Laws of the National Assembly.

During the plenary sitting of the National Assembly on June 26, 2020 the bill to amend and supplement some provisions of Law No. 90/53 of 19 December 1990 relating to freedom of association was tabled and forwarded to the Committee on Constitutional Laws for scrutiny.

On Monday, June 29, 2020, the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji in the presence of the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Relations with the Assemblies, Wakata Bolvine defended the bill in the Committee of Constitutional Laws of the House. The bill as government explains aims to amend some provisions of Section 5 (4) of Law No. 90/53 of 19 December 1990 relating to freedom of association. The amended paragraph specifies that, « Political parties, trade unions, sports associations, non-governmental organisations as well as artistic and cultural associations, shall be governed by separate instruments. » Government in the explanatory statement states that, « The purpose of this amendment is to organise a specific management method for artistic and cultural associations, different from that provided for by the above-mentioned Law No. 90/53 and, thus, establish their own legislative framework. » As further explained by Minister Atanga Nji, the reform is designed to unlock the huge potential of the arts and culture sector and foster the development of veritable cultural enterprises and industries which create wealth and jobs. When the bill must have been adopted and enacted into law, it will lead to the professionalisation of the sector and revitalise the artistic and cultural movement nationwide .