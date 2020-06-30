Tunisia: HPR Considers Bill On Approval of Credit Agreement Signed With AfDB

Tunis/Tunisia — The House of People's Representatives (HPR) held on Tuesday a plenary session to examine a bill on the approval of the credit agreement signed on November 6, 2019 between Tunisia and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The credit is worth €25.210 million. The objective is to contribute to the financing of the project for the development and promotion of agricultural systems in the governorate of Zaghouan.

The interest rate of the agreement is 0.345% with a repayment period of 20 years and a grace period of 6.5 years.