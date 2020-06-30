Tunisia: MP Salem Labiadh Calls On HPR to Condemn Israel's Annexation Plan of Occupied West Bank

Tunis/Tunisia — Democratic Bloc MP Salem Labiadh called during a plenary session held on Tuesday, for the publication of a statement condemning Israel's plan to annex part of the occupied West Bank.

Labiadh invited the presidents of parliamentary groups to draft a statement condemning the Israeli plan and to submit it to voting at the end of the plenary session.

"The annexation of the occupied West Bank to the Zionist state is a serious issue that is the subject of a major international debate. The Tunisian parliament must, in turn, show its firm and unwavering position towards the Palestinian cause," he indicated.

Reacting to this proposal, Speaker of the House of People's Representatives (HPR) Rached Ghannouchi pointed out that the Palestinian cause is unanimously supported by Tunisians, calling on the presidents of parliamentary groups to draft a statement condemning the annexation plan.