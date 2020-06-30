Malawi: Blantyre District Council Has New Chairperson

Blantyre — Blantyre District Council has elected Mussah Chikwakwa of Mpemba Ward as its new chairperson, deputized by Lunzu Ward Councillor, Margaret Mikita for the next 12 months.

Chikwakwa, who served as vice chairperson in the past year, has replaced his former boss, councillor Carol Mdala after defeating his opponents, Chikowa Ward councilor, Mike Malikita and Davis Mdala who represents people of Matindi Ward.

In his acceptance speech on Monday during a Full Council meeting in Blantyre, Chikwakwa promised to work to the councils expectations and that he would ensure a good working relationship between councilors and Members of Parliament (MPs) prevails.

"Let me thank all council members for entrusting me to lead them in the coming year. I promise to foster a good working relationship among councilors and MPs as well as non-governmental organizations to ensure continued development in the district," said Chikwakwa.

"I will help the council open other revenue collection avenues instead of only relying on market fees. I will also ensure that there are regular exchange visits to other councils to learn more on how to develop our district," he added.

On her part, Mdala, the outgoing chairperson who became the first female chairperson for the council, said she was satisfied with how she served the council; hence, did not want to seek another term.

"Leadership is about doing your job and then pave way for others to continue. During my tenure, revenue collection for the council rose tremendously and our mother ministry gave us a green light to do a revision of our honoraria and salaries," Mdala said.

"I am very happy that the person I personally mentored has taken the mantle to lead. He has hands-on experience and I believe the council is in safe hands. Above all, I feel good to be the first female chairperson for the council, that alone was an achievement to me because I had opportunities to network with influential people that would not have otherwise been possible," she said.

District Commissioner for Blantyre, Bennet Nkasala said he was satisfied with how the process of electing the new office bearers went on.

Nkasala, however, expressed hope that the new chairpersons would perform in line with their promise to ensure continued development in the district.