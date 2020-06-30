Malawi: Story Workshop to Implement Nutrition Project in Salima

Salima — The Story Workshop says it will soon start implementing a one-year nutrition project in Salima aimed at promoting the adoption and practice of good nutrition and health behaviour among school aged children and their care givers.

Speaking on Monday when he briefed sectors that will be involved in the implementation process of the project, Story Workshop Project Officer, Daud Njerengo said the project which is known as Promoting nutrition for the school aged Child will help learners and communities in the district to change their behavior towards nutrition.

"We would like to change people's mindset so that they start taking nutrition issues as a priority. In most cases people do not take nutrition issues serious and results into malnutrition, a development we would like to reduce," he said.

Njerengo said the project which will be implemented with funding from GIZ, will also enhance collaboration of partners in the school health and nutrition programs and advocate for diversification and production of crops that can be used as breakfast, snacks and alternative meals.

He said the organisaton will be using behaviour change communication messages to reach out to the learners and their care givers through radio listening, theatre for development, community mobilization, radio jingles coordinated information and dissemination.

According to Njerengo the project will be implemented in 20 primary schools where it will involve 20 clubs and 80 patrons.

"We would like to see improved adoption of school and health nutrition practices for the school aged children as well as their caregivers through school health and nutrition key messages that we are going to disseminate through radio and television.

Director of Planning and Development for Salima district council, Kelvin Harawa commended the Story Workshop for the project saying it will help school going children not to be stunted.

"I would like Story Workshop to speed up some of the processes of this project so that it starts as soon as possible considering that the implementation period is short and we need to start working on the ground," said Harawa.

He urged sectors involved in the implementation of the project to ensure that they collaborate during the implementation process for better results.