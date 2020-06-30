Ghana: NDC Volta MPs Caucus Demands Immediate Withdrawal of Military Personnel

The Volta Regional Caucus of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has given a day's ultimatum to the government to recall the military in Ketu South of the Volta Region or face their wrath.

The chairman of the Caucus, Mr Emmanuel Bedzrah, who gave the ultimatum on behalf of his colleagues at Aflao at a well attended press briefing, noted that they have a Plan B to execute if the government fails to heed to their request.

According to him, the people of the Volta Region are not in war and the military presence at the borders was putting fear and panic among residents in those areas.

He explained that they are aware of the NPP's grand agenda to disenfranchise their supporters at their strongholds during the mass registration exercise since they knew defeat was staring at them.

Mr Bedzrah noted the people of the Volta Region are fearless and it will be in government's own interest to do the right thing to maintain the peace and stability of the country.

Touching on the upcoming registration exercise, Mr Fiifi Kwetey, the Member of Parliament for Ketu South Constituency, noted that these deployments are creating panic and anxiety among residents of Ketu South and other affected towns and districts.

He said the MCE of Ketu South, Elliot Edem Agbenorwode, who represents President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo here, has explained that the reason for the deployment of the military personnel is to help check unapproved routes to prevent foreigners with COVID-19 from coming from neighbouring Togo and increase cases of COVID-19 in the country.

He said the real reason behind this massing up of military and other security personnel in the Ketu South is NPP's perennial discrimination against the people of the Volta Region.

They said government had always maintained that Ewes are not Ghanaians and are on record of accusing former Presidents Dr Kwame Nkrumah and Flt Jerry John Rawlings as foreigners.

Mr Sammy Gyamfi, NDC Communication Officer, stated that the agenda by the NPP Government to marginalise people in the Volta and Oti regions on political grounds is a sign of grave danger looming over the country.

The NDC Parliamentary candidate for Ketu South, Madam Dzifa Gomashie, called on residents in the area to come out in their numbers to take part in the registration exercise towards a resounding victory for the NDC come December 7.