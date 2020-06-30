Ghana: Reconstruction of 2 Major Markets in Shai Osudoku Begins

Akpalu — Work on the reconstruction of two major markets in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region has commenced.

The GH¢4.6 million project is expected to provide the Dodowa and Asutuare markets with 40 lockable stalls, 40 open sheds and a creche under the first and second phase respectively

The project being executed by the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) under the One Constituency One million Dollar government programme is expected to be completed in six months to boost the socio-economic activity of the district.

The area is one of the biggest producers of farm produce, including rice, mango, maize, cassava and vegetable, among others, but has little to show for it due to the lack of a dignified market, places of convenience, stores to house produce of traders, modern car parks and proper sheds to protect the traders from the vagaries of the weather.

The Greater Accra Minister, Ishmael Ashitey, who performed the ground-breaking ceremony, commended CODA for supporting the assembly to undertake the projects, which are indicators of the government's belief in transforming the lives of the people through the provision of infrastructural projects.

The structures housing the previous markets, he explained, have become outmoded and do not provide any protective cover for the traders, hence the need to transform to deal with the proliferation of hawkers and unsightly littering of kiosks and containers in the cities and towns.

The minister said the provision of basic fundamental services to stimulate economic growth would improve the quality of life of the people, and urged the people to jealously guard the project to enable the contractor to ensure early completion.

Mr Ashitey charged the assembly to effectively supervise the contractor to ensure they adhere strictly to the health and safety protocols of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), adding that the workers need to wear their face masks and other personal protective equipment to safeguard themselves and the entire community against the spread of the pandemic.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CODA, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, who also presented over 4,000 nose masks for the various social and religious groups in the beneficiary communities, said the facilities would transform the socio-economic lives of the people.

He charged the contractor to recruit the labour force from the area, and also urged the people to offer the contractor the needed support to ensure that the project was completed on schedule.

The chairman of the occasion, Okukurubour Nene Tei-Kwesi Agyeman V, urged the people to report any malfeasance or unproductive altitude of the contractor to the traditional authorities, and advised those recruited from the area as artisans to obey simple instructions towards ensuring peace and harmony at the site of the construction.

The District Chief Executive, Mr Daniel Akuffo commended his predecessors for initiating the project and CODA for promoting the local economic development of the people.