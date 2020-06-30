Malawi: Analysts Quash Netball Association of Malawi's Idea to Buy Land

30 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

The dream by the Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) to buy land for construction of offices has been quashed by analysts as mere rhetoric and a 2021 campaign gimmick.

Recently, NAM announced plans to engage in fundraising activities in order to generate funds for buying the land and eventually construct offices.

But in a Monday radio programme called Times 360 hosted by Williams Gondwa, analysts Pilirani Kachinziri and Higger Mkandawire said NAM cannot manage to realise their dream.

"NAM should tell us where they will get money for this project. This is a dream that cannot be realised. They should sit down with the new government and map the way forward. Otherwise on their own they can't manage.

"If they are failing to rent a reasonable office now, how can they dream of such a big project," charged Kachinziri.

Mkandawire dismissed the issue as baseless.

"How can I receive such a false and baseless story. NAM should tell the new government that netball is a sport that does well for Malawi and government should build them necessary facilities," Mkandawire said.

Kachinziri further alluded to the fact that the new Malawi President, Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, was once Board Chairperson for Malawi National Council of Sports for a considerable period of time and he understands sports in and out.

"This is an opportune time for NAM to approach the current government. The current president knows the game inside out. The former was like being forced to act on sports issues," remarked Kachinziri.

