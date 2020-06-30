Ghana: Abuakwa Residents Assured of More Devt Projects in Era of COVID-19

30 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Samuel Opare Lartey

Kibi — The Abuakwa South Municipal Chief Executive, Kojo Ofori-Safo, has assured residents of the assembly's commitment and readiness to improve on the Internally Generating Fund (IGF) of the assembly in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He appealed to assembly members to support and assist in efforts by the assembly to plug loopholes in generating funds to improve livelihoods of residents through growth and development projects.

Mr Ofori-Safo said the assembly had done quite well despite challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic and enumerated completed and ongoing projects in all sectors including education, security, health, sanitation, local governance in communities in the municipality.

He gave the assurance when he addressed the first Ordinary meeting of the first session of the 8th Assembly of the Abuakwa South at Kibi in the Eastern Region on Friday.

Mr Ofori-Safo also spoke extensively on the COVID-19 pandemic and sanitation and called on assembly members to help educate and sensitise residents on the need to stop stigmatisation, and adherence of safety directives of health authorities.

He asked security services especially Ghana Immigration and Police Services in the municipality to devise means to deal with illegal migrants who are not willing to comply with mining regulations of the country in the mist of COVID-19 and urged them to take legal action against landlords who accommodate such migrants in their households in the municipality.

He appealed to the assembly members to assist the security services to flush out those illegal migrants from the municipality because they were becoming a threat to the environment especially those from West African region who had colluded with some of the youth in the area and brought in sophisticated equipment to exploit the environment at an alarming rate.

"The influx of illegal migrants in the municipality has surged illegal mining (galamsey) to worrying levels with its attendant damage to the environment despite the assembly's best efforts, including advocacy by Okyenhene's Foundation, the youth continue to engage in galamsey with impunity which has worsened galamsey menace when they engage in business which has made it difficult to contain the situation," Mr Ofori-Safo noted.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Outspoken Oromo Singer Haacaaluu Shot Dead in Ethiopia
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.