Ghana: Help Identify Relatives of 4 Accident Victims - Police

30 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

The Ghana Police Service has appealed to the public to help identify the relatives of four accident victims who were unconscious when they were brought to their facility.

The victims, all males, on admission at the hospital are between the ages of 30 and 58 years were accident victims found unconscious.

They are Kwadwo Ahe Mensah, one Yaw, Albert Ankrah and one person yet to be identified.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Police Hospital, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yaw Nketia-Yeboah told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday they were brought to the facility since May this year.

He said the hospital has on admission the victims whose relations are unknown DSP Nketia-Yeboah said Mensah, who was suspected to have been knocked down by an unidentified vehicle was brought to the hospital by police from Adenta on May 10, 2020.

He said Mensah told the police he has relatives at Kotorkroba in Cape Coast

The Police PRO said Yaw was brought to the facility by Mile 7 Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) personnel, adding that he was suspected to have been knocked down by a hit and ran vehicle on June 12, 2020.

"He claims that he lives at Dome in Accra and a credit transfer seller known as Abass in Taifa is his brother, whilst his mother sells at Taifa market", he added.

He said Ankrah was brought to the hospital by personnel from Kwabenya District Police who found him on the floor unconscious on June 22, 2020, and sent to Tiafa Polyclinic, and was later transferred to the Police Hospital.

DSP Nketia-Yeboah said on June 24, 2020, the fourth unidentified patient believed to be a victim of attack was found unconscious with bruises all over his body at the East Airport area.

He said he was sent to the hospital by the Ghana Ambulance personnel for treatment.

The PRO appealed to the public to assist the police identify the four people on admission.

