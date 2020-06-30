Ghana: President Directs Auditor-General to Take Accumulated Leave

30 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yaw Kyei

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed Mr Daniel Yaw Domelevo, the Auditor-General, to take his accumulated annual leave of 123 working days with effect from Wednesday, July 1.

A statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, said the President's decision is based on sections 20(1) and 31 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), which apply to all workers, including public office holders such as the Auditor-General.

The statement said according to the Act, a worker is entitled to annual leave with full pay, in a calendar year of continuous service, which cannot be relinquished or forgone by the worker or the employer.

"Since his appointment as Auditor-General on December 30, 2016, Mr Domelevo has taken only nine working days of his accumulated annual leave of 132 working days."

"It would be recalled that, on April 9, 2009, the 3rd President of the 4th Republic, His Excellency the late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, directed the then Auditor-General, Mr Edward Dua Agyeman, to take his accumulated annual leave of approximately 264 working days," the statement said.

The statement said President Akufo-Addo paid attention to the precedent in directing the Auditor-General to take his accumulated annual leave of 123 working days.

The Auditor-General has been further directed to hand over all matters relating to his office to Mr Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, the Deputy Auditor-General, to act as Auditor General, until his return from his well-deserved leave, the statement said.

