Tanzania: Promote Peace As Elections Draw Close, Leaders Told

POLITICAL leaders should continue promoting and embracing peace, especially in this era when general elections are drawing close.

That was said by Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled, Ms Jenista Mhagama, while meeting national political leaders in Dar es Salaam, yesterday.

The meeting was organized by political registrar's office, to discuss among others, the political parties' verification and the Controller and Auditor General (CAG)'s recent report.

The Minister said that despite their political differences, they have one goal of maintaining peace for the benefit of the country and its economy.

"The nature of our work directs us to compete for posts in elections, but not insult and fight one another with fists. I know you have followers who are emotional, but calm them for the sake of patriotism, peace and stability. The Founder of our nation, the late Mwalimu Nyerere strongly rebuked discrimination and nepotism within parties, and the spirit should be maintained for the sake of Tanzania," pointed Ms Mhagama.

In a related development, she advised the leaders to avoid corruption in the coming general election, adding that Elections Act, section 343 (91A and 91 B) forbid any offer (by a contesting candidate) that aims at influencing votes.

Expounding, the Minister said that her office has been receiving complaints from some political party members over grafts attempts, noting: "As national parties' leaders, it is your task to condemn such acts and reinforce ethics."

On his part, the opposition Civic United Front (CUF) national Chairman, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba, supported the motion further saying that fighting graft was their major goal.

He said that CUF potential candidates for the coming general election have been enlightened on political ethics, adding: "As people are picking forms, we are closely monitoring and vetting before nominations within the party, and we won't give a loophole for any corrupt leader."

Commenting, Alliance for Democratic Change (ADC) Executive Secretary, Mr Hassan Doyo said despite his party not receiving any subsidies, ethics and promoting peace in the country was still in their agenda.