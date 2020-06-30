Somalia Citizens to Wait Longer Travel to EU Countries

30 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia citizens wishing to travel to the European Union will have to wait longer after Europe opens its external borders later this week.

Somalia has not been listed among countries whose citizens can be given Schengen visas in the interim.

This is after the European Union countries failed to agree on a common list of the countries that would be banned from entering the block upon the border reopening.

According to Reuters, countries like the United States, Brazil and Russia have also been excluded from the list.

Only Uganda and Rwanda have been listed among the Eastern African Countries.

Reuters reported that ambassadors from the 27 EU members convened from Friday afternoon to establish criteria for granting quarantine-free access from next Wednesday.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.