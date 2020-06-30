Somalia Citizens to Wait Longer Travel to EU Countries

Somalia citizens wishing to travel to the European Union will have to wait longer after Europe opens its external borders later this week.

Somalia has not been listed among countries whose citizens can be given Schengen visas in the interim.

This is after the European Union countries failed to agree on a common list of the countries that would be banned from entering the block upon the border reopening.

According to Reuters, countries like the United States, Brazil and Russia have also been excluded from the list.

Only Uganda and Rwanda have been listed among the Eastern African Countries.

Reuters reported that ambassadors from the 27 EU members convened from Friday afternoon to establish criteria for granting quarantine-free access from next Wednesday.