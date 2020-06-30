Somalia Wins Leadership Role for the UN 75th General Assembly

30 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Ambassador to the United Nations Abukar Osman Baalle has been elected as vice-president of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

The election of Abukar's election is a major diplomatic score for the country which for a long time been declared an international pariah due to instability. Somalia held the same position three times in the past in 1963-64, 1979-80 and 1986-87.

For Eastern Africa, this is a major achievement as Kenya recently edged out Djibouti for the non-permanent Member of the UN Security Council

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Opposition Wins Malawi Presidential Vote in Re-Run Election

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.