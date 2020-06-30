Somalia Wins Leadership Role for the UN 75th General Assembly

Somalia's Ambassador to the United Nations Abukar Osman Baalle has been elected as vice-president of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

The election of Abukar's election is a major diplomatic score for the country which for a long time been declared an international pariah due to instability. Somalia held the same position three times in the past in 1963-64, 1979-80 and 1986-87.

For Eastern Africa, this is a major achievement as Kenya recently edged out Djibouti for the non-permanent Member of the UN Security Council