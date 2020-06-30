Somalia: Fierce Battle As Alshabaab Attacks Somalia Military Base in Hiran

30 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Al-Shabab militants attacked a Somalia National Army base Baladweyne of Hiran region on Monday night, prompting a fierce battle.

Residents told Radio Dalsan both sides exchanged heavy and small weaponry that could be heard from remote distances during the confrontation.

There are casualties although the casualty figure on both warring sides are not established.

The latest clashes came barely less than a week after special trained Danab forces liberated Jaana-Abdale, Helishid, Mayonde and Garascebe villages in Lower Jubba.

On Friday the military killed four militants killed including senior Nepalese trainer in Lower Jubba of southern Somalia.

Despite facing defeat, Alshabab controls some parts of Somalia and continues to carry out high profile attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere.

