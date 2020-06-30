Congo-Brazzaville: DR Congo Marks Independence Day Under Political Tensions

wikimedia.org
DRC flag
30 June 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Patrick Ilunga

The Democratic Republic of Congo Tuesday marks 60 years since its independence from Belgium in 1960.

This year's celebration, however, will not feature pomp and grand military parade as President Félix Tshisekedi dictated the funds be directed in the fight against Covid-19.

In a speech broadcast late Monday on state television Tshisekedi said the funds reserved for the festivities would be used to pay and motivate the soldiers involved in the pacification effort in the eastern part of the country and the health personnel engaged in the fight against Covid-19.

He also announced that Joseph Kasavubu--Congolese first independent president--had been elevated to the rank of national hero and a town will be named after him.

The town, Lumumbaville, in the province of Sankuru, will "honour and pay tribute to the former Prime Minister", assassinated in 1961 in Haut-Katanga.

"It is right to raise Joseph Kasavubu, long forgotten, to the deserved rank of national hero," said Tshisekedi during his 45-minute-long speech.

DR Congo now has three national heroes: Patrice Emery Lumumba, Laurent-Désiré Kabila and Joseph Kasavubu.

In a context of political crisis--in connection with contested justice reforms--President Tshisekedi rejected proposed changes lamenting the Congolese political class as "versatile".

He further promised to be uncompromising in the fight against corruption.

As of Monday, DR Congo had recorded 6,939 Coivd-19 cases and 1,050 recoveries. Death toll stands at 167.

Last week, the country declared and end of Ebola outbreak in the east, the second deadliest in history that claimed more than 2,200 people.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Outspoken Oromo Singer Haacaaluu Shot Dead in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Postpone Filling Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.